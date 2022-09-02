Cowen Increases II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target to $115.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

IIVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of II-VI from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of II-VI to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of II-VI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, II-VI has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.63.

II-VI Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $44.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. II-VI has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $75.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at II-VI

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. II-VI had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $103,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,580,981.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On II-VI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in II-VI by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the second quarter worth $34,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in II-VI in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 9.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth about $639,000.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

