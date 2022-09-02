Cowen Cuts Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $71.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CIEN. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Ciena to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus cut their price target on Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.44.

CIEN opened at $45.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.04. Ciena has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $78.28.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $193,499.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,601,031.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $108,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,882.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $193,499.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,601,031.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,852 shares of company stock worth $1,638,258 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 28,738 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

