Cowen Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $512.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $505.00 to $512.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.
LULU has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $456.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $403.68.
Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.8 %
LULU opened at $294.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.06. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.
Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica
In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after acquiring an additional 87,610 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,875,000 after acquiring an additional 648,749 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,753,000 after acquiring an additional 505,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,483,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,757,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $479,209,000 after acquiring an additional 124,306 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lululemon Athletica
lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.
