Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €45.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) received a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on 1COV. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.16) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Covestro Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ETR:1COV traded down €0.54 ($0.55) during trading on Friday, hitting €29.58 ($30.18). The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and a PE ratio of 4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €32.41 and its 200 day moving average is €39.97. Covestro has a 12 month low of €28.84 ($29.43) and a 12 month high of €60.24 ($61.47).

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

