Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Receives Outperform Rating from Robert W. Baird

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $575.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COST. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.28.

Shares of COST opened at $529.17 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $521.09 and a 200 day moving average of $519.97. The firm has a market cap of $234.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 70.3% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

