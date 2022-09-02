Costco Wholesale Co.’s Same-Store Sales Numbers Beat Expectations (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) same store sales increased by 10.1% in the month of August. Costco Wholesale’s shares climbed by 0% in the first day of trading following the report.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.68.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $529.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $521.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.97. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

