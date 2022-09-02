Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,598 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $532.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,099. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $521.09 and its 200-day moving average is $519.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.28.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

