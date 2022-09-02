Cortex (CTXC) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cortex (CTXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Cortex has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Cortex coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC on popular exchanges. Cortex has a total market cap of $24.72 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cortex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,106.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00133726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00034245 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085553 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 200,196,080 coins. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cortex

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.