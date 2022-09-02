Copiosa Coin (COP) Price Hits $0.0096 on Top Exchanges

Copiosa Coin (COP) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last seven days, Copiosa Coin has traded up 9% against the US dollar. Copiosa Coin has a total market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $110,465.00 worth of Copiosa Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Copiosa Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,627% against the dollar and now trades at $1,532.85 or 0.07641587 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00825195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016274 BTC.

About Copiosa Coin

Copiosa Coin’s official Twitter account is @copiosaofficial.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Copiosa Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

