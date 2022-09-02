Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $830.00 million-$850.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.43 million. Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.72-$12.87 EPS.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of COO traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $299.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,926. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $314.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $283.03 and a 52-week high of $463.59.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COO shares. TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $413.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 146,644 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 76,588 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,981,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.