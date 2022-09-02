Convex CRV Price Reaches $1.04 (CVXCRV)

Convex CRV (CVXCRV) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Convex CRV has a total market capitalization of $33.12 million and approximately $40,327.00 worth of Convex CRV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Convex CRV has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Convex CRV coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00005228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $299.00 or 0.01497466 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002267 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828999 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015560 BTC.
About Convex CRV
Convex CRV’s total supply is 31,727,030 coins. Convex CRV’s official Twitter account is @ConvexFinance.
Buying and Selling Convex CRV
