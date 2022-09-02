Connable Office Inc. Raises Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in KLA by 53,951.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,104,000 after acquiring an additional 583,219 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 297.8% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 633,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,887,000 after acquiring an additional 474,229 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in KLA by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,230,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,476,000 after acquiring an additional 282,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,041,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,977,270.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,670 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLA Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.16.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $5.22 on Friday, reaching $342.33. 13,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,455. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $350.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.50. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $282.83 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.