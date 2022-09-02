Connable Office Inc. Purchases 518 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIG traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.45. The stock had a trading volume of 65,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,454. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.40 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

