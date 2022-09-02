Connable Office Inc. Purchases 175 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,884,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,377,000 after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.7 %

OTIS stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,068. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $66.97 and a 1 year high of $92.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.84.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on OTIS. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Profile



Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

