Connable Office Inc. Purchases 11,167 Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Connable Office Inc. raised its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the period. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF makes up about 1.5% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc. owned about 1.97% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF worth $11,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KBA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 30,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of KBA stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.00. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,210. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.01.

