Connable Office Inc. Buys 661 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Equifax by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Equifax by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,003,000 after buying an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.11. 6,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,838. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.25 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

