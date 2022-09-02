Compton Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Compton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 99,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,718,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.18. 2,372,909 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average of $73.53. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.