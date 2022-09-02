Compton Financial Group LLC Has $36.43 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Compton Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 524,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,571 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 15.0% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $36,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,178 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 505,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,122,000 after buying an additional 45,796 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.8% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 795,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,304,000 after buying an additional 410,835 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 130,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,983 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,167,921 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.97.

