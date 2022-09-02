Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.99. 115,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,179,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COMP. Barclays decreased their target price on Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $4.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Compass from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Compass from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

Compass Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47.

Insider Transactions at Compass

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 63.84% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 71,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $289,680.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 479,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,922.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 71,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $289,680.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 479,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,922.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Danielle J. Wilkie sold 33,622 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $135,496.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,205 shares of company stock valued at $713,226 in the last quarter.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Featured Articles

