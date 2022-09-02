Comparing AppHarvest (APPH) and Its Rivals

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare AppHarvest to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AppHarvest and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 1 0 3.00 AppHarvest Competitors 34 127 416 23 2.71

AppHarvest presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 105.36%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 82.35%. Given AppHarvest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest $9.05 million -$166.19 million -1.72 AppHarvest Competitors $1.62 billion $90.75 million 4.27

This table compares AppHarvest and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AppHarvest’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest. AppHarvest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AppHarvest and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest -1,256.15% -30.67% -21.16% AppHarvest Competitors -180.78% -13.66% -9.38%

Volatility & Risk

AppHarvest has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppHarvest’s peers have a beta of -29.95, suggesting that their average share price is 3,095% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.3% of AppHarvest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of AppHarvest shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AppHarvest peers beat AppHarvest on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc., an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

