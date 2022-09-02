Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 23,711 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 199,954 shares.The stock last traded at $11.40 and had previously closed at $10.88.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MQS Management LLC grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 16.3% during the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter valued at $161,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. 17.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

