Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 11,962 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,962 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $19,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,401,000 after buying an additional 2,179,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,512 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,702,000 after purchasing an additional 214,617 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,423,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,402,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,162,000 after acquiring an additional 166,463 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $96.48 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.51.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

