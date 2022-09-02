Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $20.92 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 57,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $196.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

