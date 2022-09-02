Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $17.44 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,814 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last three months. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Oracle Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $75.30 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.01. The company has a market capitalization of $200.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oracle Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.
Oracle Company Profile
Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oracle (ORCL)
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.