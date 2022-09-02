Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $17.44 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,814 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last three months. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $75.30 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.01. The company has a market capitalization of $200.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

