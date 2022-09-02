Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 82,235 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,235 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,753,092,000 after purchasing an additional 554,778 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $938,856,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,408,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,052,000 after buying an additional 714,053 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,990,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,664,000 after buying an additional 729,457 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.64. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $49.83.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

