Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 1,351 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $363.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $332.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The company has a market cap of $111.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

