Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Holdings Lowered by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,007 shares during the quarter. Commercial Metals accounts for approximately 2.4% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 222.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 251.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 51.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of CMC traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $39.96. 9,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,632. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.21. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $46.68.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.36%.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

