Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 227,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $20,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,766,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,766,000 after purchasing an additional 244,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,765,000 after acquiring an additional 105,477 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 676,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,104 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 641,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,103,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 635,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,859,000 after acquiring an additional 24,668 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on FIX shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $170,274.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $170,274.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $1,092,474.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,006,914.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,469 shares of company stock worth $7,702,094. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $100.99 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.91 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.90 and its 200-day moving average is $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

