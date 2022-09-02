Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Management LLC

Sterling Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,411 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Comcast by 911.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822,276 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark cut their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.27. 485,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,270,770. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $160.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

