Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 309.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.73. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.