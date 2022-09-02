Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,947 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,898 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $12,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 625.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 22,913 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 54,099 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 554,458 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $49,718,000 after acquiring an additional 30,111 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.69. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $62.20 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

