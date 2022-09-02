Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives $83.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.64.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $62.20 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

