Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.78 and last traded at $16.77. Approximately 20,858 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,386,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Cogent Biosciences Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $778.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Activity

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.07). Research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,472,124 shares in the company, valued at $20,395,023. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COGT. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,158,000. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,281,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 368,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $419,000.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.