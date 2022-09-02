Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth about $87,000. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $474.35 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $378.15 and a 52 week high of $656.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $523.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.93. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.34%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

