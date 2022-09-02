Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Position Cut by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,798 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,797.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

