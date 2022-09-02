Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLVT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clarivate from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CLVT opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58.

Institutional Trading of Clarivate

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Clarivate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,524,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after buying an additional 186,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Clarivate by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Clarivate by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.