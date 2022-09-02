Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 3,554 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 123,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 35,165 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $1,651,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 5.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,843,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 730.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,097,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,310,000 after purchasing an additional 964,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.69.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE THC opened at $56.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average of $70.77.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

