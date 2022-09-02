Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases 280 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,105,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,055,000 after acquiring an additional 21,497 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $48.95 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $67.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $52.87.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

