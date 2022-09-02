Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Lowers Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lessened its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,085 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter worth $56,653,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,125,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,336,000 after purchasing an additional 753,654 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Belden by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,288,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,636,000 after purchasing an additional 233,574 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,138,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Belden by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,867,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,440,000 after buying an additional 183,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

BDC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

NYSE BDC opened at $64.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.35. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.89 and a fifty-two week high of $70.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.68 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $66,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $66,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $266,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,844 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

