Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Decreases Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC cut its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,808,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 5,618.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,117,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,457 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 4,827.6% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,895 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,655,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,329,000 after purchasing an additional 943,205 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 8,546.4% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,210,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,494 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH opened at $15.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.25. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $17.20.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.