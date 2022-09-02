Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.45.

NYSE:XOM opened at $93.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.42 and a 200 day moving average of $88.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

