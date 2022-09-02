Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,495 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,828,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,850,754,000 after acquiring an additional 455,952 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,753,000 after buying an additional 6,009,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,140,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,411,000 after buying an additional 69,440 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,236,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,205,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CFG traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.16. The company had a trading volume of 32,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,491,807. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average of $41.36. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

