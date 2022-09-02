Citigroup Upgrades Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ramsay Health Care from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Ramsay Health Care Price Performance

Ramsay Health Care stock opened at $12.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50. Ramsay Health Care has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94.

Ramsay Health Care Cuts Dividend

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be issued a $0.0745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.23%.

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals for public and private patients. It also offers health care services. It operates facilities in 460 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

