CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Stock Price Down 4.3%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) shares fell 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.78. 656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 106,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on CINT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CI&T from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CI&T from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.86.
CI&T Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74.
Institutional Trading of CI&T
About CI&T
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CI&T (CINT)
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.