CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Stock Price Down 4.3%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) shares fell 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.78. 656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 106,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on CINT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CI&T from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CI&T from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter worth $23,780,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CI&T by 3.4% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,497,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 48,985 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CI&T by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,352,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of CI&T by 25.6% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 384,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 78,297 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the second quarter worth $2,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

