Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cigna were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Cigna by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 7,249 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 157,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Price Performance

NYSE CI opened at $288.04 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $293.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.77. The firm has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In other Cigna news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

