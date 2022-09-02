Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Chubb by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Chubb Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CB stock traded up $3.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.51. 12,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $171.96 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

