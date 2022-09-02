Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.6212 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Chorus’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Chorus Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHRYY opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.52. Chorus has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $25.85.
Chorus Company Profile
