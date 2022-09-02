China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.99

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

China Minsheng Banking Stock Down 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60.

China Minsheng Banking Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.2378 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 6.34%.

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

