Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.43-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.00 million-$335.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.09 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on CERT shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.57.

NASDAQ:CERT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,038. Certara has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -258.67, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.46 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Mclean purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $326,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at $685,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Certara news, CFO Michael Andrew Schemick acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,617,356.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Mclean acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $326,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at $685,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,206,893 shares of company stock worth $107,896,900. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Certara by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Certara by 8.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Certara by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Certara by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

