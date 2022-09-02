Ceres Ventures (OTCMKTS:CEVE) vs. Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Head-To-Head Review

Ceres Ventures (OTCMKTS:CEVE – Get Rating) and Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.2% of Hanger shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ceres Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Hanger shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Ceres Ventures alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Ceres Ventures has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanger has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceres Ventures N/A N/A N/A Hanger 3.17% 35.72% 4.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ceres Ventures and Hanger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ceres Ventures and Hanger’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceres Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hanger $1.12 billion 0.65 $41.98 million $0.95 19.68

Hanger has higher revenue and earnings than Ceres Ventures.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ceres Ventures and Hanger, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceres Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Hanger 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hanger has a consensus target price of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 0.27%. Given Hanger’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hanger is more favorable than Ceres Ventures.

Summary

Hanger beats Ceres Ventures on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceres Ventures

(Get Rating)

Ceres Ventures, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of clean technologies for the remediation of polluted water, soil, and air. Its technologies include BluFlow Nanoparticles, a proprietary system for formulating, producing, and deploying customizable absorbent nanoparticles to specific functionality for contaminant/chemical removal and extraction of valuable elements and compounds from water based solutions; BluFlow Advanced Ultrafiltration Technology, an automated process to recover water from waste or impure streams; and BluFlow Treatment System a water and wastewater treatment solution, which incorporates the BluFlow Nanoparticles and the BluFlow Advanced Ultrafiltration Technology to remove target elements, compounds, and pollutants, as well as purify water that may be suitable for reuse. Ceres Ventures, Inc.'s products are used in water and wastewater treatment and purification, contaminated groundwater treatment, industrial wastewater treatment, and valuable elements and compounds extraction applications. The company was formerly known as PhytoMedical Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Ceres Ventures, Inc. in November 2011. Ceres Ventures, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About Hanger

(Get Rating)

Hanger, Inc. provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers. The Products & Services segment engages in the distribution of various O&P parts, componentry, and devices to independent O&P providers; development of specialized rehabilitation technologies; and provision of evidence-based clinical programs for post-acute rehabilitation to patients at approximately 4,000 skilled nursing and post-acute providers. This segment also manufactures and sells therapeutic footwear for diabetic patients in the podiatric market. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated approximately 760 patient care clinics and 115 satellite locations in 47 states and the District of Columbia. It also distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings. The company was formerly known as Hanger Orthopedic Group, Inc. and changed its name to Hanger, Inc. in June 2012. Hanger, Inc. was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.